Ahmeti: Negotiations for government formation can start

Skopje, 4 August 2020 (MIA) – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said after Tuesday’s constitutive session of Parliament that negotiations on the formation of the new Government can begin, but there is nothing concrete for the time being.

“The Parliament was constituted today, now we will see the Parliament’s agenda and priorities, so it is still early to talk about expectations,” Ahmeti told Alsat-M TV.

He added that negotiations on the Government formation can begin as of today, “but there is nothing concrete for now.”