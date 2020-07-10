Ahmeti: Idea of first Albanian PM not a joke!

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – The idea of first Albanian Prime Minister of North Macedonia is not a joke, DUI’s leader Ali Ahmeti told a rally in Skopje on Thursday.

“We have proposed this idea to materialize it, and it is a legitimate, uncontested right of the Albanians. I feel sorry that my Macedonian colleagues behave in such a panic, avoid debate, avoid facing Naser Ziberi. This is because they lack Naser Ziberi’s knowledge,” Ahmeti said.

He pointed out he hadn’t lost a single battle so far, as it was soldiers, patriots and missionaries who had given him a sword.

In addition, he said he was proud that in the past 18 years they have strengthened the trust, dignity and identity of the Albanians.

Ahmeti further pointed out they had never given up on work and demanding greater equality among ethnic groups living in the country.

“We will never stop fighting. We’ll never stop because I’m convinced that as much as we’ve succeeded over the past two decades, we’ll succeed even more with the new energy that’s already felt in DUI,” Ahmeti said.

“This has caused panic among all our rivals because they know that facing us is not easy,” he continued. “But we’re not worried at all about their fear and panic. We’ve achieved great things that make our position more stable and stronger. We’ve achieved a great aspiration of the Albanians – the NATO membership and EU accession negotiations, we signed a Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria.”

According to Ahmeti, there are major challenges for the country in the period ahead, which DUI is prepared to face.