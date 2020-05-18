Ahmeti: Election date must be set by consensus, people’s health is top priority

Skopje, 18 May 2020 (MIA) – The election is important, but a date must be set by consensus and in line with health measures. People’s health is top priority, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti told reporters Monday, after a leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski.

“It’s important that we are all responsible and united during this state of emergency. We realize that the country is without Parliament and governed by a caretaker government, a situation brought on by a global pandemic due to a dangerous virus,” Ahmeti said.

He added that political stakeholders reviewed during the meeting documents they’ve received from competent institutions.

All political parties, Ahmeti underlined, expressed concern over the situation and agreed it should be carefully monitored.

He added that no one should take advantage of the situation for political gain.

In answer to a reporter’s question regarding Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi’s refusal to reconvene Parliament, Ahmeti stressed that Xhaferi’s decision is in line with the Constitution, as confirmed by legal and constitutional experts.

Regarding the fact that mosques will stay open over Ramadan Bayram (May 24) despite a possible 24-hour lockdown, DUI’s leader stressed that measures and recommendations issued by health institutions must be respected.