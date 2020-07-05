Ahmeti: Albanian PM idea is in interest of equality

Kichevo, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti presented Saturday in Kichevo Naser Ziberi, the party’s candidate for the first Albanian PM at the parliamentary election set for July 15.

DUI MP candidate Talat Xhaferi and Kichevo municipality mayor Fatmir Dehari also attended the rally.

Ahmeti took the opportunity to extend Independence Day greetings to the U.S. and stressed that DUI will continue to strengthen the Albanian community, through the idea for first Albanian PM in North Macedonia.

“This country was home to Albanian Nobel laureates, such as Mother Teresa and Ferid Murati. We’re proud of them, just like we’ll be proud of the Albanian Prime Minister, who will work in everyone’s best interest. This idea is in the interest of equality and we’ll continue to protect the best interests of all citizens,” Ahmeti said.

Xhaferi underlined at the rally that we all have to look after our health and called on people to support the initiative for Albanian PM.

Ziberi told people in Kichevo that the idea for the first Albanian PM emerged with the aim to defeat antagonism between SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE.

“If we want to be a European country, we’ll have to fight together for justice and equality. This idea is in the best interest of citizens, so let’s win and bring it to fruition,” Ziberi said.

Mayor Dehari told people that great ideas had been conceived at the Kichevo square and expressed assurance that DUI will win the election.