Ahmeti: Albanian PM candidacy has many benefits for the country

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti and the party’s candidate for first Albanian prime minister, Naser Ziberi held Friday an election campaign event near Stone Bridge in downtown Skopje.

Sending a message of unity, they called on the citizens to tear down the walls of ideology and nationalism dividing the people and to unite over the idea of an equal country for all.

Endorsing an Albanian candidate for prime minister, according to him, will strengthen the country’s stability and security all the while also having positive effect on the economy.

“This candidacy will bring the communities closer. Time has proven that the interior minister, defense minister, speaker – they all have served this country well. The Albanian prime minister will also serve the country with the highest responsibility. It’s only logical and natural to be aspiring for the top post in the country, because this is our country and no one can dispute these rights,” Ahmeti concluded.