Agriculture Minister to sign contracts for improving rural infrastructure

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) — Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski is scheduled to meet with representatives of planned region development centers to sign contracts to finance the reconstruction and building of roads to agricultural land.

The grants provided by the Ministry of Agriculture are part of the state’s Capital Investment Program.

Eligible for the funding were planned region development centers registered in accordance with the Law on Balanced Regional Development.

The grants are being allocated to projects improving the country’s rural road infrastructure—through repairing existing roads and building new ones—to provide better access to areas with intense agricultural activities.

These investments will ensure greater ease of travel to arable land as well as plowing fields, growing crops, harvesting, and transportation of agricultural products, which is of especial importance to farmers, the ministry says. mr/