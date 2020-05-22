Agriculture Minister Dimkovski presents third stimulus package

Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – Support for ‘green fuel’ increased from 30% to 50% not because of the coming election, but because of the coronavirus crisis. The farmers need this support during this period in order to be more competitive since oil prices have dropped in the past couple of months, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski said Friday.

At a news conference presenting the third pillar of the latest set of measures, adopted last week, Dimkovski said that the contract has already signed with a company to distribute cards with which farmers can buy ‘green fuel.’

Due to the restrictions and the need physical distance to be maintained, nearly 5,000 farmers should pick up their cards. Those already holding ‘green fuel’ cards will have them upgraded depending on what they grow and the land they cultivate.

EUR 4.5 million is projected for this measure, according to him.

Referring to the World Bank loan, estimated at EUR 50 million, the Minister said a contract has been already signed a sent to Parliament. Funds will be used for the construction of three distribution centers in Skopje, Strumica and Resen and for the registry of state agricultural land.

“Some of the funds are planned to build an incinerator, together with a EUR 4.5 million grant from the European Union and to reconstruct the Paying Agency,” Dimkovski said.

Every measure of the third stimulus package is created to support farmers and to increase their competitiveness and productivity, according to him.

“Support has been also designed to support family-owned agricultural businesses by financing startups, wineries with grants up to EUR 10,000, including EUR 1,000 to hire experts,” the Minister said.

“The third pillar of the new set of measures is intended for new revenues in agriculture. After the health crisis is over, we should prepare the agriculture sector – to use all the potentials it is offering to boost production and investments and to recover agriculture,” Minister Dimkovski concluded.