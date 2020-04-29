Agriculture Minister: Cabbage exports higher than last year but revenues lower

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) — North Macedonia’s cabbage exports are up compared to the same quarter last year, but revenues are down because of bidding between cabbage sellers, according to Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski.

In an interview for Telma TV’s Top Topic show on Tuesday evening, Minister Dimkovski said the country exported around 38,000 metric tons of cabbage through April 2019, and this year’s cabbage exports, as recorded on April 26, leaped to 44,000 metric tons.

“It’s sad, however, if we compare prices,” Dimkovski said, “that exports have dropped in terms of money. If last year our exports were worth 17 million euros, this year they’re worth 11 million euros.”

The Agriculture Minister said this was due to bidding wars between farmers, who were rushing to cut cabbage prices “instead of competing with each other by offering better quality and service” to foreign buyers.

He said this made him feel dissatisfied and irritated because he’d urged cabbage growers to offer the same prices to everyone in Europe.

“Anyone who follows the cabbage market,” the minister said, “can see that sellers are going for that ‘bidding down,’ which means offering a lower price to get a buyer somewhere in some European country.”

Pointing out that cabbage is the country’s number one agricultural export, Minister Dimkovski noted that North Macedonia exports much more cabbage than tomatoes.

The reason, he explained, is that cabbage is available year-round, while tomatoes are seasonal.

The Telma TV interview with the Agriculture Minister followed a governmental session held earlier on Tuesday, during which an emergency response measure was adopted to stabilize the domestic cabbage market.

The government decided to subsidize cabbage growers who have sold their crops to buyers registered in the Registry of Buyers of Agricultural Products.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, cabbage growers are to receive financial support amounting to three denars per kilogram of cabbage sold between April 5 and May 5, 2020. mr/