Agreements on 11 photovoltaic power stations signed

Nine companies signed Thursday agreements with the Government over the construction of 11 photovoltaic power stations of 35 MW in total, at state-owned land.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 30 January 2020 11:27
