Agreement signed for Czech donation for North Macedonia Army

Skopje, 22 June 2020 (MIA) – A Czech Republic donation in amount of EUR 190,000 will be used to improve the capacities of North Macedonia Army’s Nuclear Biological Chemical (NBC) Protection Company.

Deputy Defense Minister Bekim Maksuti on Monday at the Defense Ministry signed a contract for a donation from the Czech Ministry of Defense, already signed by his counterpart Radomir Jahoda.

“Deputy MInister Maksuti thanked for the Czech Republic’s huge support, stressing that the cooperation fostered by the two countries in the past several years is at a high level and saying he was hopeful it would deepen further,” the Defense Ministry (MoD) said.

The Army, he said, has played a key role in implementing the government measures aimed to stem the pandemic.

The signing event was also attended by Czech Ambassador to North Macedonia, Miroslav Toman.