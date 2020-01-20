0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Agreement on PPO law unlikely as talks are under way

It's highly unlikely that the ruling SDSM and the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE could reach an agreement over the new bill on the law on public prosecution (PPO) in coming days.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 20 January 2020 14:47
