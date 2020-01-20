Agreement on PPO law unlikely as talks are under way

Поврзани вести
Constitutional Court President Murati meets Turkish Ambassador Sekizkok
20 January 2020 19:03
Burgas prosecution: No toxic or radioactive waste in containers shipped from Italy
20 January 2020 17:16
European Council President to visit North Macedonia on Jan. 24
20 January 2020 17:09
Skopje Mayor: No hazardous waste imported, further checks needed
20 January 2020 16:05
Croatian PM says not fair that North Macedonia is left in ‘waiting room’
20 January 2020 14:30
Spasovski-Sekizkok: Turkey backs North Macedonia’s NATO, EU bid
20 January 2020 14:13
Провери го и оваClose
-
Zaev: Prespa Agreement annulment could ruin country’s future20 January 2020 13:11
-
Xhaferi urges parties to iron out differences over PPO law16 January 2020 18:07
-
FM Dimitrov: Public prosecution law puts politicians to the test16 January 2020 16:28