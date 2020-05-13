Agreement on new Norwegian donation to North Macedonia signed

Skopje, 13 May 2020 (MIA) – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Norwegian Defence Attaché, Lt Col Egil Daltveit have signed Wednesday an agreement of Norwegian donation in medical supplies in the amount of EUR 100,000 to North Macedonia.

These funds are an addition to EUR 200,000 worth donation that Norway has already provided through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Defence Ministry said in a press release.

Donation worth EUR 300,000 includes providing medical supplies and equipment intended for the field hospital Role 2 MTF, which is also a Norwegian donation. Teams of Ministry of Defence and the Army have set up the field hospital with 130 to 200 beds near the Clinic for Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje.

Norway’s donation is one of positive examples of assistance and support of NATO members to North Macedonia, as a sincere welcome to our country in the Alliance, press release reads.