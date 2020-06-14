After virus lull, number of refugees entering Europe rises in May

The number of refugees attempting to enter the European Union increased in May, German media reported on Sunday, citing the EU border agency Frontex.

Last month, there were almost 4,300 unauthorized border crossings on Europe’s main migration routes, almost three times as many as in April, Funke media group websites reported.

In April the figures had fallen to a record low as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and were also slightly lower overall in the first five months of the year compared to last year.

A leading German campaigner for the right to asylum noted that even with the recent jump in crossings, the numbers were still relatively low considering the persecution seen in crises across the world.

Guenter Burkhardt, from the non-governmental organization Pro Asyl, also noted that there was currently almost no way for asylum seekers to enter the European Union legally.

Ahead of a meeting of the interior ministers of Germany’s 16 federal states this week, he demanded that “the refugee camps on the Greek islands be fully evacuated. Germany alone would be in a position to take in all the people there.”

The overcrowded camps are home to around 30,000 people.

According to the Frontex report, the agency registered a total of 31,600 illegal border crossings between January and May, 6 per cent fewer than the same period last year.

The eastern Mediterranean Sea route, from Turkey and Greece, was the busiest migration path to Europe, Frontex said. From January to May, 12,700 cases were recorded, 28 per cent fewer than last year.

Most of the individuals came from Afghanistan.

A further 3,700 refugees crossed the western Mediterranean, from Morocco to Spain, in the first five months of the year, which was fewer than half the number registered in the same period last year.

On other routes, the figures for the first five months of 2020 were higher than last year.

More than 6,900 illegal border crossings were recorded on the Western Balkans land route, an increase of 50 per cent over the same period last year.

On the route across the central Mediterranean, from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and Malta, Frontex recorded 5,500 cases, which was almost three times as many as in the same period in 2019.