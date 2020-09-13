After Moria fire, some 300 migrants move to temporary tent camp

Athens, 13 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Some 300 migrants have moved to a temporary tent camp on the Greek island of Lesbos following a huge fire at the Moria camp, Greek broadcaster ERT reported on Sunday.

Everyone must take a rapid test for coronavirus before they can move to the temporary accommodation, which Greek officials were rushing to set up after the Wednesday fire left thousands homeless.

The testing discovered seven new cases, ERT reported, citing the health ministry. Those who tested positive were taken to an isolated area.

The authorities are looking for other places to erect tent camps. Many migrants are demanding to be allowed to move on to Western Europe.

More than 12,000 people had lived at the Moria camp, in overcrowded conditions, until it almost entirely burned down after unrest and arson.

Tensions have been high on Lesbos, with some of the migrants clashing with police and setting fire to remaining parts of the camp, and island locals becoming increasingly frustrated with the situation.

Many of them say they no longer want to host another camp after the fire.

The destruction of the camp has presented a challenge to Greek officials trying to care for the migrants and prompted offers of aid from across Europe, while also fuelling criticism of EU migration policy.