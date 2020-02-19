After Brexit, EU places Britain’s Cayman Islands on tax blacklist

EU finance ministers placed the Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory in the Caribbean, on the bloc’s tax haven blacklist on Tuesday less than a month after Britain left the European Union, losing its seat at the table.

The ministers also added Panama, Seychelles and the Pacific Sea archipelago of Palau to the eight tax jurisdictions already singled out for failing to cooperate with EU efforts to make companies and individuals pay their dues.

The four jurisdictions blacklisted on Tuesday had previously committed to tax reforms, but had failed to implement them by the deadline agreed with Brussels.

Panama, in particular, has come under close scrutiny, following the massive Panama Papers data leak in 2016, for the use of legal loopholes for firms and individuals to avoid paying taxes.

However, the anti-poverty group Oxfam criticized the EU for failing to add the Bahamas, Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands to the list, calling them out as some of the world’s most harmful tax havens.

“These countries run an unfair tax competition and lead the race to the bottom in corporate tax by offering zero-tax rates, or very low tax rates so that companies avoid paying their fair share,” said Chiara Putaturo of Oxfam.

Meanwhile, Green EU lawmaker Sven Giegold accused the ministers of lacking the “guts” to blacklist the United States and Turkey.