Afghanistan’s Ghani wins 2nd term, preliminary election results show

Kabul, 22 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani won national elections in September outright with just over half of the votes, according to preliminary results released by the election authority on Sunday.

His opponents are expected to formally challenge the result. As it stands, the preliminary result would mean Ghani had secured his second term in office without the need for a run-off vote.

Ghani won 50.64 per cent, while his main challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, won 39.5 per cent, Independent Election Commission (IEC) chairwoman Hawa Alam Nuristani said.

The publication of the results from the September 28 poll had been repeatedly delayed over concerns of voter fraud and technical problems.

Immediately after Sunday’s announcement, Abdullah’s team declared that they would not accept the result. Abdullah in the past weeks had disputed the validity of 300,000 votes.

A spokesman for candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and a member of candidate Rahmatullah Nabil’s campaign as well as from the council of presidential candidates – a union of several of the lesser-known candidates – said Sunday that they would also challenge the results.

Formal complaints can now be submitted to the election complaints commission. The IEC did not announce a date when it plans to publish official final results.

Observers fear a disputed election result might trigger a new political crisis that could lead to more violence.

There had been high hopes among candidates and political parties that recently introduced biometric devices would prevent major fraud as witnessed during past elections in Afghanistan.

Every voter had to be biometrically identified by giving a fingerprint and having a picture taken before being allowed to cast a ballot.

However, the introduction of the biometric devices also led to new technical challenges for the election authorities.

The poor security situation, disappointment with the government and lack of confidence in elections following previous allegations of electoral fraud pushed voter turnout down to its lowest level since the ouster of the Taliban regime in 2001.

The election commission said that 1.8 million valid votes were cast.

According to analysts, there are at least 13.5 million eligible voters in Afghanistan, but only about 9.6 million Afghans were actually registered for the election, about one-third of them women. Using the figure for those registered, turnout would still be under 20 per cent.