Afghanistan: 1st day of reduction in violence ends with fewer attacks

Taliban militants carried out fewer attacks across Afghanistan on Saturday, as the first day of a week-long “reduction in violence” period came to a close.

The seven-day period of reduced violence between the militant Taliban and Afghan government forces and their international allies started at midnight on Friday, marking a potential breakthrough in long-running peace talks between the insurgents and the United States.

The move follows an announcement made earlier on Friday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who declared that the US had reached an understanding with the militant Taliban about a significant reduction in violence.

The reduction in violence is seen as a test of the Taliban’s control of their ranks and their commitment to peace – and could lead to a more concrete peace deal.

While the Taliban did not claim any large-scale attacks during the first day, there were smaller attacks on checkpoints in at least three Afghan provinces.

A provincial council member in northern Balkh provinces confirmed that the Taliban had attacked a checkpoint in the Zareh district of the province, killing five members of the security forces.

Two further policemen were injured in the southern Uruzgan province, when the Taliban stormed a checkpoint in the Chinartu district, a local official said.

The Taliban also attacked a checkpoint in the Sayed Karam district of the southern Paktiya province, though there were no casualties, a local councillor said.

The group has not officially claimed these attacks.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told dpa that during the week-long reduction in violence there would be no attacks on major cities, military corps, garrisons and bases belonging to international forces.

However, Mujahid said any other attacks outside major cities should not be considered a violation of the reduction in violence period.

Generally, Afghans have have welcomed the period of calm, and many said in social media posts that they pray this step might lead to lasting peace in the country.

No spokesmen were available from Afghanistan‘s security institutions to comment after the close of the first day of the week-long limited truce.

The reduction in violence comes as the UN released data on Saturday saying that over 3,400 civilians were killed in the Afghan conflict in 2019.

The number of civilian deaths was reported as 3,403 according to the report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). A further 6,989 were wounded, marking the sixth year in a row in which civilians casualties surpassed the 10,000-mark.

However, the figures show a 5-per-cent drop in civilian casualties compared to 2018.

Beyond the week-long reduction in violence, disagreement over the outcome of recent elections could complicate future talks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday celebrated the final results of presidential elections showing him winning a second term. But his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, rejected the final outcome and said that he would form his own mirror inclusive government.

A continuing political crisis with street protests or even violence could make efforts to achieve peace with the insurgent Taliban more difficult.