Afghan president: US reports ‘notable progress’ in Taliban talks

Kabul, 12 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signalled “notable progress” on talks between Washington and the Taliban, in a phone call to Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, Ghani wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.

Pompeo informed Ghani of a Taliban proposal to bring “a significant and enduring reduction in violence,” Ghani wrote.

A meaningful reduction in violence has been one of Washington’s demands to reach a US-Taliban agreement.

A possible US-Taliban agreement is expected to include a timeline for the withdrawal of US and international troops and Taliban guarantees that terrorist attacks will no longer be planned from Afghan soil.

It should also pave the way for inter-Afghan peace talks.

Representatives from the US and the Taliban did not immediately comment on a possible agreement.

US and Taliban negotiators have held at least 10 rounds of direct talks since July 2018, most of them in the Gulf State of Qatar, where the Taliban run a semi-official political office.

In September, the two sides were close to signing a deal when Trump abruptly cancelled the talks, citing continued violence by the Taliban.

The talks were reopened in December following an Afghan-Taliban prisoner swap.