Afghan President Ghani wins second term, final poll results show

Kabul, 18 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The final results of the Afghan presidential election were announced after more than four months of delay on Tuesday, with Ashraf Ghani winning a second term by gaining 50.64 per cent of the votes cast.

His main rival and a partner in the national unity government, Abdullah Abdullah, won 39.52 percent of the valid votes in the September 28 presidential elections, Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) chief Hawa Alam Nuristani announced at a press conference in Kabul.

According to the result, a run-off is not necessary.

None of the other candidates managed to achieve even 5 per cent of the vote.

Observers assume that Abdullah will not recognize the official final result. A few hours before the results were announced, he said in a short Facebook statement that he wouldn’t accept “fraud results.”

Supporters of Abdullah in the past weeks have repeatedly accused the election commission of favouring Ghani. Over the past few days, they even threatened to form a parallel government if the commission announced results that did not respond to their complaints.

The Afghan Election Commission had announced preliminary results of the presidential poll in late December, after almost four weeks of delay following accusations of electoral fraud and technical problems. However, Abdullah and other presidential candidates did not recognize the preliminary results. Abdullah contested 300,000 votes.

Mohammad Naeem Ayoubzada, the head of TEFA, a Kabul-based electoral watchdog, on Tuesday said that according to his group’s findings, the IEC’s work is not transparent and the IEC violated “all standards”.

Ayoubzada believes that the result might not be acceptable for the majority of electoral shareholders and will create a crisis.

A continuing political crisis with street protests or even violence could also make efforts to achieve peace with the insurgent Taliban more difficult.