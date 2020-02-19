0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderEconomy

AEC: Unknown mobile calls originate from Lithuania, Estonia, ‘Global Star’ operator

Scam calls from unknown foreign numbers that subscribers received early on Wednesday originate from Lithuania, Estonia and "Global Star" satellite operator, the Agency for Electronic Communications (AEC) said after an urgent meeting with mobile operators.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 19 February 2020 16:05

