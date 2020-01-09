Advantage Aston Villa after first leg of semi-final at Leicester

London, 9 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Aston Villa will take a slight edge into the second leg of their League Cup semi-final after they drew 1-1 at Leicester City in the first leg on Wednesday.

Frederic Guilbert gave Villa a surprise lead on 28 minutes, turning in Anwar El Ghazi’s cross at the far post.

But Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to equalize for Leicester 16 minutes from time.

Manchester City lead Manchester United 3-1 after the first leg of the other semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Villa manager Dean Smith said his side had ridden their luck.

“It wasn’t the performance I wanted, Leicester were the better team but we defended well at times,” he said.

“We have to be honest, they created chances as well. We were loose on the ball tonight, we’ve got to do better.

“I’m certainly content with a draw, just not the performance… It should be a good second leg, all square and a boisterous crowd, a full house.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said that his side improved after a “passive first half.”

“Second half we were very good, they made some great blocks to stop us winning the game,” he said. “Credit to them, they made it very difficult.

“It’s set up perfectly. We look forward to the second leg.”