Administrative Court dismisses all election-related complaints filed by political parties

Skopje, 24 July 2020 (MIA) – The Administrative Court has dismissed all 185 complaints filed by political parties regarding early parliamentary election, after reviewing the last four complaints on Friday, thus confirming decisions made by the State Election Commission (SEC).

“All four complaints reviewed today were dismissed. Two of them had been submitted by VMRO-DPMNE, one by the Democrats political party and one by the United Macedonia. Their complaints have been dismissed, thus confirming SEC’s decisions,” Administrative Court representative Ivana Smugreska told reporters.

Decisions made by the Administrative Court are final and cannot be appealed.

“Once decisions are verified they will be delivered to the SEC and parties. The deadline starts to count down immediately,” Smugreska said.

She stressed that panels of judges decided that complaints were unfounded, based on Electoral Code provisions, which stipulate that the evidence submitted to the Administrative Court must be the same filed to SEC.

“In line with the Electoral Code, the evidence submitted to the Administrative Court must be the same filed to SEC and the court found that complaints were unfounded,” Smugreska noted.

Following the decision of the Administrative Court and the receipt of possible decisions by the Constitutional Court over the protection of the right to vote, the SEC, in accordance with the law, will announce the final official results of the early parliamentary polls. The SEC will then issue certificates to the elected MPs. The deadline for holding the constitutive session of the Parliament is August 4.