Administration Trade Union: Manchevski needs to fulfill his promises

Skopje, 13 January 2020 (MIA) – The Trade Union of Public and State Administration has asked that Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski fulfill his promise to include trade unions in the functional analysis of government agencies and stop forcing administration employees to transfer to the private sector.

According to the union’s press release, the way these transfers are taking place is unacceptable, and the recently released government survey, despite promises, didn’t include their representatives.

Their activity will become more radical, they add, unless Minister Manchevski urgently takes the rational steps outlined in the trade union’s proposal the union put forward following last year’s union protests, which demanded that the transfers stop.

These steps include early retirement and in-house training programs to upskill and reskill employees, “a proposal that was, theoretically, accepted by Minister Manchevski” on several occasions, the trade union writes.

“Initially, we were given a public promise during a TV debate (broadcast on Alfa TV, in the show “What’s not clear here?”) that trade union members will be included so that the functional analysis is not abused through labeling employees as suitable or unsuitable; instead, they should be considered on the merits of their skills, achievements, and work [ethics].

“Apparently this was pure manipulation because this promise wasn’t fulfilled, seeing that the survey was developed without the input of trade unions, while the public sector keeps being filled up with new employees.

“This makes us suspect that the entire project to make the public sector more professional is, in fact, a project to make the public sector more partisan,” the release reads.

“This is an injustice that threatens employees and the public sector in general,” and the Trade Union of Public and State Administration “will not be silenced” but will radicalize its activities, the release announced.

On Jan. 8, the government greenlighted a declaration to carry out a functional survey of the public sector, which was submitted by the Ministry of Information Society and Administration.

The Ministry said its survey would collect information relevant to performing “horizontal functional analysis of the public sector of the Republic of North Macedonia and contribute to achieving its goal – of reorganizing and optimizing government agencies.”

The survey data, the Ministry noted, will build solid foundations for redefining the public sector’s priorities, redesigning its structure, and focusing its capacity towards achieving better work results. mr/