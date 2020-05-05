Ademi: We don’t want schools to be COVID-19 hotspots

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – Pupils’ health is key and we don’t want schools to be COVID-19 hotspots. There is no replacement for classroom instruction, but the online process is currently the most appropriate tool. I urge teachers to continue to be committed and professional, says Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi.

Minister Ademi told Telma TV that only eight school days were missed from the closure of the schools until the introduction of the e-learning platform. Free internet has also been provided for children from vulnerable families.

“I am not saying that everything is impeccable, but we were among the first countries to organize the e-learning process. It is not about the e-learning being a success or failure. There is no other alternative for the time being. The decision to keep pupils home until the end of the school year took into consideration information from the Ministry of Health and their recommendations. The risk of spreading COVID-19 has been reduced but it is still there. We do not want to expose our children to any risk. How would we implement the social distancing measure among first-graders?,” says Ademi.

Regarding enrollment in elementary and secondary schools, he says specific protocols are being drafted and recommendations by health institutions must be followed.

On higher education, Ademi says exams, graduation, master and doctoral theses must be carried out online.

“E-exams are possible but they require proper control, which requires maximum engagement by university professors,” notes Minister Ademi.