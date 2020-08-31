Ademi hands over duty of Education Minister to Carovska

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s new Minister of Education and Science, Mila Carovska, took over Monday duties from outgoing Education Minister Arber Ademi.

During the handover ceremony Carovska and Ademi discussed current activities at the Ministry, as well as future plans and challenges regarding cooperation, establishing inclusive education, strengthening capacities of vocational schools and implementation of the dual education system.

“Carovska underlined at the meeting that hers and the government’s top priority is the start of the new school year amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. She presented the new government’s position on October 1, as the start of the new school year. Protocols, the Minister noted, have been adopted on in-person classes and a national remote learning platform is in development,” the Ministry of Education said in a press release.

The new Education Minister, the press release added, also expressed awareness at the meeting that teachers, students and parents have their own ideas how classes should be organized, but noted that a compromise should be reached for the sake of public health and education.