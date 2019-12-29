0_Web_Top storiesArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Actress Tinka Risteska celebrates 50 years working at Strumica theater

I've spent 50 years working in this theater, continuing to perform here regularly since retiring in 2005. I’ll never forget the day in November 1969 when I first took the stage here, nor my last performance this year, actress Tinka Risteska said Friday at an awards ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Strumica National Theater.

29 December 2019
