Activate StopKorona! app and help to jointly fight the virus

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – As of Monday, people can activate StopKorona! mobile app at https://stop.koronavirus.gov.mk/en intended to trace exposure with potentially infected persons and by using the app they can contribute to breaking the chain of COVID-19 transmission faster.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski at today’s press conference said that the app does not exchange personal identity data, it does not monitor nor collect data about app users’ movements and location, and only data the Ministry of Health stores is your mobile telephone number.

“I urge all citizens to widely use this app whereat each user contributes to the collective fight against this common health threat. By using the app, we also help healthcare workers who at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19,” Manchevski said.

The app uses Bluetooth to communicate with other app users and exchanges encrypted, anonymized data about the distance of all nearby devices, at a distance relevant to the spreading of the infection, for a limited period of the past 14 days.

By activating the app, people will have faster access to information about potential threats to their health, whereby they would be able to take isolation measures and protect their family.

“To active the app, the user can sign up by entering mobile telephone number, which is stored on a safe server managed by the Ministry of Health, whereat mobile telephone number and code are never shown to the public,” Manchevski said.

In only one day, the app has already been activated by 5,000 users.

StopKorona! mobile app is developed as a donation by Nextsense to support the Ministry of Health of the Republic of North Macedonia in its exceptional efforts in the fight against COVID-19.