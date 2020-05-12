Accountants: Better coordination & communication to best implement small-business bailout

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) — The Chamber of Accountants is asking governmental institutions to communicate and coordinate better so they can optimally implement the minimum monthly salary and contributions subsidy plans designed to help private enterprises with liquidity issues.

The main problems with accessing the state’s small-business bailout fund, according to accountants, are the lack of “interinstitutional coordination and communication, forms posted behind schedule, delayed software updates, and untested system solutions.”

“Then accountants are the ones forced to shoulder [the consequences] and do the same activities over and over again till they finally submit [the applications],” Aleksandra Andreeva from the Chamber of Accountants said.

She noted that “fast, efficient, and effective solutions” are what is needed instead of overly complicated procedures and an inadequate data processing system.

Accountants face a number of challenges in their everyday work, she highlighted. For example, the Public Revenue Office, she said, posted its call for financial support to self-employed persons on its website on May 4, 2020, and set a deadline of May 5, 2020, to submit the applications.

Also, the new client software, MPIN, which was to help with small businesses’ social and healthcare contributions, wasn’t ready until May 11, 2020, which was the deadline for submission, she added.

Many businesses’ applications—for having their minimum monthly salaries of Mden 14,500 (EUR 234) and 50 percent of their contributions subsidized—were apparently rejected for no other reason than the PRO’s e-Tax system errors.

“Because the Ministry of Finance hadn’t taken into account the limited resources of other institutions,” Andreeva said, “and did not communicate and coordinate activities between institutions, all of the burden of communication with the businesses will have to be shouldered by accountants — because such deadlines […] are very hard to meet.”

The Chamber’s representative expressed its members’ readiness to take part in working groups who are developing legislation related to business solutions, so in the future, such unfortunate situations do not happen.

Last week, the accountants attended a meeting with officials at the Finance Ministry and presented the problems they have been facing, Andreevska said. They are now expecting feedback on how to overcome these challenges. mr/