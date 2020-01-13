Accession talks with North Macedonia high on Croatia’s EU presidency agenda: ambassador

Поврзани вести
Spasovski, Zaev meet H.H. Bartholomew I in Istanbul
13 January 2020 14:22
Deskoska: VMRO-DPMNE should stop looking for additional grounds for obstruction
13 January 2020 13:56
“Makkanabis” urges MPs not to put brakes on law on drugs
13 January 2020 12:55
Retrial in ‘TNT’ case ordered following judge’s resignation
13 January 2020 12:41
Sugareski to oversee reconstruction of Veles water, sewerage systems
13 January 2020 9:06
EU Enlargement Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Skopje Jan. 15-16
13 January 2020 8:32
Провери го и оваClose
-
Plenković: Time has come to show political responsibility toward North Macedonia9 January 2020 16:06
-
Osmani: Region has high hopes from Croatia’s EU presidency2 January 2020 14:39
-
Croatia takes on EU presidency with Brexit topping laundry list1 January 2020 11:32