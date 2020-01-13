0_Macedonia.Portal0_MIA Feat.Articles.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderInterviewPoliticsVideo statement

Accession talks with North Macedonia high on Croatia’s EU presidency agenda: ambassador

One of Croatia's EU presidency priorities is the enlargement process, most notably the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia. We intent to overcome what wasn't, unfortunately, done in October 2019 at the Council of the EU and find a solution to unblock the decision for accession talks between the EU and North Macedonia, Croatia's Ambassador Nives Tiganj has told MIA.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 13 January 2020 15:10
