About 5,000 people in isolation and home treatment can vote: health minister

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday that State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate data show that almost 5,000 people in isolation and home treatment can vote at the July 15 elections if they apply at the website of the State Election Commission (SEC).

“We have provided the lists of health workers. SEC will designate three per municipality in order to administer the voting alongside the electoral boards. A simulation of the voting process is planned later in the week,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

People in isolation and home treatment can apply for voting by July 8, while those testing positive afterwards will not be eligible to vote.