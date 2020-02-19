About 4,000 war crimes suspects in Bosnia still awaiting trial

Zagreb, 19 February 2020 (Hina/MIA) – The Bosnian judiciary still has to try about 4,000 war crimes suspects, which will be impossible without adopting a new strategy which envisages referring the cases from the State Court to lower courts, Chief State Prosecutor Gordana Tadic said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a prosecutors’ conference in Mostar, she said big progress had been made in shedding light on the 1990s war, adding that more than 800 people had been indicted and that sentences totalling more than 3,700 years in prison had been handed down.

“There are still about 449 cases with known perpetrators. We have more than 4,000 persons to try or close their cases.”

Tadic said the Chief State Prosecutor’s Office was investing the biggest effort to try as many people as possible and win citizens’ trust in the judiciary.

She dismissed the possibility that the latest crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, after Serb officials announced they would obstruct the work of state institutions, might impact the work of her office.

“The Prosecutor’s Office is working based on the constitution and the law and we are the third pillar of government and are fully independent. We work at full capacity and have not stopped working at all.”

The Council of Ministers has been trying for two years to pass a new strategy on the prosecution of war crimes in BiH which would envisage relieving state judicial institutions and referring less complex cases to lower entity and cantonal courts.

Bosniak wartime associations object to that, claiming that some suspects could receive milder sentences, while Justice Minister Josip Grubesa has warned that if the strategy is not adopted, numerous suspects might not answer for war crimes.