Abe: Japan must consider postponing Tokyo Olympics amid virus crisis

Tokyo, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan must consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics if the novel coronavirus crisis deepens.

If Japan finds it difficult to hold the Olympics in their “complete form” due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country “must consider postponing them,” placing top priority on the health of the athletes, Abe told a parliament session.

The premier added that cancellation is not on the agenda as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also ruled out cancelling the events altogether.

Japan had said repeatedly the country would continue to make preparations for the Games as scheduled even after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic earlier this month.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9 and the Paralympic Games from August 25 to September 6.

This is the first time Abe conceded that there is a possibility of the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and it comes a day after the IOC said it plans to decide whether or not to hold the Games within the next four weeks.

The IOC will also consider possible options for postponing the Olympics in the coming four weeks, the body said.

On Monday, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) decided not to send the country’s athletes to this summer’s Olympics and the Paralympic Games “due to Covid-19 risks,” it said in a statement.

The COC also said the body and the Canadian Paralympic Committee “urgently call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone the Games for one year.”

Meanwhile, the Australian Olympic Committee told its athletes to prepare for Olympics in the summer of 2021, saying a team cannot be assembled for the 2020 Games.

“It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July. Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty has been extremely challenging for them,” Australian Team Chef de Mission for Tokyo Ian Chesterman said.

Sports bodies from around the world have been putting increasing pressure on the IOC over the past few weeks and days, demanding the event be postponed as the number of infections increases worldwide.

Such demand also came from Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Yamaguchi, who won bronze in women’s judo at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, broke with the IOC and the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee last week by saying the Games should be postponed.

The IOC is “putting athletes at risk” by continuing to press on with preparations for the Games, Yamaguchi told the Nikkei Business Daily on Friday.

“As far as I can tell from news reports coming out of the US and Europe, I don’t think the situation allows for athletes to continue training as usual,” Yamaguchi said, according to the Nikkei.

IOC head Thomas Bach, who until now had resisted talks of postponing the event, said human lives took precedence over everything else, including holding the Games. “The IOC wants to be part of the solution,” he added.

He said he hoped that in the end, there would be an “Olympic flame as the light at the end this dark tunnel.”

Bach acknowledged the IOC is looking at different scenarios. The Olympics have rarely been cancelled in the past, in 1916 due to World War I, and in 1940 and 1944 during World War II.

The final decision will be made by the IOC, the city of Tokyo and the Japanese Olympic Committee, the three parties who signed the host city contract when Tokyo landed the Games in 2013.

Despite Abe’s comment, Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said that a toned-down torch relay will start on Thursday as scheduled near the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, the site of the 2011 triple meltdown which was caused by a powerful earthquake and ensuing tsunami.