AA leader Sela says campaign with promises of drinking water ‘a disgrace’

Zhelino, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Alliance for Albanians (AA) leader Ziadin Sela and MP candidates of coalition “Time is Now” in the sixth election district met citizens of Zhelino municipality on Wednesday.

Sela referred to the problems that Albanian voters face across the country, saying number 5 is the only option that brings hope and a state for all.

“Albanians are faced with a lack of drinking water in the 21st century. It is a disgrace to still have a campaign with promises of drinking water after 30 years of Macedonia’s independence and 18 years since the Ohrid Framework Agreement. Let’s vote for change on July 15 and choose the Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa coalition, to create a state for all,” said Sela.