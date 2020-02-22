0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical PartiesPolitics

AA. Alternativa sign coalition agreement for April 12 elections

Alliance for Albanians (AA) and Alternativa leaders, Zijadin Sela and Afrim Gashi respectively, signed Friday the coalition agreement for the April 12 early parliamentary elections under the slogan "One State for All".

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 21 February 2020 18:48

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close