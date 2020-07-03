AA-Alternativa coalition in Debar: Changes are coming

Debar, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – The Alliance for Albanians (AA)-Alternativa coalition held Thursday an election rally in downtown Debar.

Changes are coming on July 15 that will restore the dignity of the Albanians and the other citizens as well, urged all speakers at the event.

Addressing the rally, Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela presented the election program. “Everything we’d written will be applied because it’s high time for renewal to begin. The Albanians have one life to live and they want to live it with dignity,” he said among other things, vowing his coalition would initiate revision of all staged political trials and holding criminally responsible all who had broken the law.

Criticizing his political rivals, he said DUI’s camp was anxious because the party was already losing.

At the rally, Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi said the coalition would win ‘big’ in Debar.

He urged the supporters to vote on election day fully adhering to the health safety guidelines. “We don’t wish for victory if there are going to be many infections or fatalities, god forbid,” Gashi said.

Surija Rashiti, first candidate on the coalition’s list in the fifth electoral district, said DUI had been making nothing but empty promises for 18 years.

“Ali Ahmeti has been coming to Debar for 18 years to make promises, but the town is still left without enough drinking water, the irrigation system they promised was never built. And young people are migrating in great numbers. It’s time for changes,” he said.