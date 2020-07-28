AA/Alternativa coalition holds protest in Skopje against election fraud

Skopje, 27 July 2020 (MIA) – A country that is about to open negotiations with the EU must not allow some of its citizens to be denied the right to elect and to be elected, one of the main human and political rights in the EU, the Alliance for the Albanians (AA)/Alternativa coalition said Monday at a protest it organized in Skopje under the slogan “March for Democracy.”

According to its representatives, DUI didn’t win the July 15 elections and it has no legitimacy to represent the Albanian community in North Macedonia.

Addressing the protest in front of the EU Delegation office, the leaders of Alliance for Albanians, Zijadin Sela, and of Alternativa, Afrim Gashi, issued two demands to the EU member countries – DUI’s legitimacy as representative of the Albanians not to be recognized and a process of radical reform of the Electoral Code to be launched.

“If we are a country striving to integrate into the EU, freedom and democracy should be the key words in the integration process. We urge the EU countries to condemn the abuse of the right to vote and not to recognize DUI’s legitimacy to represent the Albanians in North Macedonia as well as to support the process of radical reform of the Electoral Code ahead of the next elections,” speakers at the protest said.

According to the organizers, the July 15 elections were ‘the least democratic elections ever held in the country.’

They accused of ‘manipulation of the will of Albanian voters.’ “It was brutally evident in the recent elections, which sounded our alarm, because if we don’t react today, tomorrow it could be too late,” they said.

According to them, vote buying, racketeering of voters, corruption, voter intimidation and other types of election fraud is the signal that the ‘Albanian society in North Macedonia is held hostage by mobsters.’

The fight for democracy will not end, organizers vowed. “The coalition won seats in Parliament and they will be the voice of Albanians either as part of the majority or in opposition.”

Protesters marched in the streets of Skopje from the Chair municipality, passing in front of the government and ending the protest outside the EU Delegation office in downtown Skopje.

Protesters waved the flags of Albania, the United States and the EU and carried banners reading “Our democracy was hacked,” “Thieves in jail, not in government,” and “State Election Crime.”

Police presence was heightened during the protest, which was mainly held in line with the anti-coronavirus protocols of the health authorities.