AA/A spokesperson: We don’t exclude anyone, but it would be very difficult with DUI in the government

Skopje, 26 July 2020 (MIA) – Spokesperson of the coalition Alternative for Albanians and Alternativa (AA/A), Shefik Duraku when asked whether they are to sit at the same table with DUI in government, he said that they do not exclude anyone, however it would be very difficult with DUI in government, maybe impossible.

“However, we will leave it to the political leaders. You know the numbers and the possibilities, there are many options,” he told reporters at Sunday’s press conference.

Asked whether they hold talks with parties about a possible coalition, Duraku stressed that both as a coalition and individually, the political parties Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa have always communicated regularly with all political parties, from both the Albanian and the Macedonian political bloc.

He added that the march for democracy, which they announced for Monday (July 27), is much more important for them now.

The march for democracy is not just a protest, but an expression of the will of the Albanian citizens in North Macedonia, who believe that democracy and the way of expressing the free will of the Albanian citizens is seriously violated after the last elections, coalition Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa said Sunday.

The protesters will kick off march on Monday at 7 pm from the Skopje settlement of Chair, then will walk past the Government’s building and gather in front of EU Delegation’s office.