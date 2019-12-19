A1 Macedonia: Global Google problem in Europe

Skopje, 19 December 2019 (MIA) – Due to a global problem with Google’s servers, internet users from European countries were unable to access some of the platform’s services earlier this morning, A1 Macedonia reports.

Other sites using Google’s services were also slowed down, A1’s release reads.

“The local problem has been circumvented for A1 users,” according to the internet provider, “via European servers that aren’t currently affected by this global problem.”

A1 Macedonia adds that it’s following the new situation closely and taking all necessary steps to deliver high-quality service to its customers. mr/