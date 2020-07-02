‘A great victory:’ Montenegro passes law on same-sex partnership

Belgrade, 2 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Montenegro on Wednesday passed a law allowing same-sex unions, with President Milo Djukanovic describing it as “a step toward the family of most-developed democracies.”

“By adopting the Law on Same-Sex Life Partnership, Montenegro is for the first time regulating the legal rights of same-sex couples,” he tweeted.

Parliament voted 42-5 in favour of the law. The Serbian Orthodox Church, the largest religious group in Montenegro, is fiercely critical of LGBTQ rights.

The first Pride parade in the country seven years ago sparked violence, but has since taken place peacefully.

The Queer Montenegro organization welcomed the adoption of the law, saying it was “a great victory” and a “step toward our freedom and freedom of all people in Montenegro.”

US Ambassador to Podgorica Judy Rising Reinke also welcomed the law as “an important step forward for equality and tolerance for all” adding that it was “a fitting completion to Pride Month.”