A four-hour walk in honor of the February Campaign

Kavadarci, 6 March 2020 (MIA) – Four hours of walking through forest and goat trails, walking the traditional mountain march, the February Campaign, through the beautiful area of Kavadarci, 30 km away from the city and 10 km away from the world famous Alshar Mine, as well as the North Macedonia-Greece border.

Around 250 hikers, ranging from young children to the elderly, coming from all ends of North Macedonia, as well as other countries, walked the route starting from Mushov Grob and going to Mrezhichko, through a place called Vasov Grad, following the length of the Mrezhichka River, which is around 15 km.

Many were pleasantly surprised by the presence of children and young people at the march, held in honor and memory of the famous February Campaign of the Macedonian National Liberation Army that had taken place in February 1944 on the territory of eastern, central and western Macedonia.

The sports association Orle from Kavadarci has been traditionally organizing this march for years. We were very well received at the Mrezhichko mountain house, greeted with mountain beans and certificates of gratitude for our participation. The certificates will testify through what’s written in them, and oh my, the taste of the beans will be a tale told from one hiker to another.

Inside the village with chimney-less houses

Some houses in Mrezhichko don’t have chimneys. Instead, holes are made in the top parts of the rooms, in which gutters are placed that drive the furnace smoke out.

I noticed this “trend” long ago, when I first visited the village. Passing by the house of an 85-year-old local woman, who had moved away to the city due to her advanced age, I remembered that one time I caught her poking through a fire with a stick, so that she may drive fleas out of her own yard.

“It’s just how you said it, I declared war on the fleas. There’s so many of them. Dogs and cats walk around old, abandoned chimney-less houses, but they’re flea dens, so the animals bring them back. My son mixed together some ethion and water, spraying the animals and the yard with a broom. I put some of it in a bucket of water inside the house, and around 200 fleas drowned. If I catch one crawling on my leg, I put it in the bucket immediately. But they kept coming back, so I lit a fire. The way they fly, so that the flames catch and burn them,” the old lady would say to me.

Showing me her garden and flowers she grew herself, careful not to transfer any fleas onto me, she told me that her husband and she came back to the village they moved out of. It was nicer for them here.

Mitra Krsteva and her husband also moved back to Mrezhichko from the city. She doesn’t mind the emptiness of the village, the small number of residents, or the fact that the village hasn’t had a grocery store in years. She boasts about their healthy eating habits. She also tells me that there used to be lots of livestock, but a few years ago, only her cow Gina, and Mara, the donkey that, back in her day, was the runner up at the Tikvesh grape picking donkey race. But, Gina and Mara are both gone now.

We met tourists in the village who were there to breathe in the fresh air and try traditional dishes from Tikvesh, having the opportunity to try some delicious grilled trout from the nearby pond. Krsteva hopes that tourism will spring back to life, especially now that the old dirt road to Mrezhichko has been asphalted.

“If there are more tourists, people who have moved away will come back, or their children would. Maybe they’ll even put chimneys on the houses, or even leave them as they are as a tourist attraction. Regardless, Mrezhichko deserves to live. For now, only its water and beer capacities, the pond, and the hikers keep it alive,” Krsteva tells MIA.

The healing properties of Roman baths

Springs of warm water exist on Mt Kozhuf, near Mrezhichko, at a site called Roman Baths.

“Tales are told from generation to generation about the Roman baths that used to exist, where the Romans would go heal their ailments with the hot water springs. During the two Balkan Wars, the hot water would heal the blisters of soldiers from many armies that fought on the nearby Thessaloniki front. The locals told me that the river running near the spring is called Toplik, and the ravine is called Topli Dol (Hot Ravine).”

The hot Roman baths are a tourist attraction for Mrezhichko which can have quite the use in reviving tourism.

I wanted to know if they could start working again in the village. I was told that there is a company that got concessions to do research on thermal waters in the Roman baths area.

It was told that the water has pleasant effects on the eyes. Plans are in the works for geological research of the thermal waters, as well as an elaborate and an estimate. The initial estimate is that water at temperatures ranging from 40-45 degrees should be brought out from 200-300 meter depths. If this is achieved, that would mean that the preconditions for building a bath would be met, and to use this resource as a private investment. If this is achieved, Kavadarci can add bath tourism to its existing list of wine, rural, mountain and lake tourism. In the absence of a sea, there is a sea of vineyards here.

When a couple of extra kilograms serve as cushioning for falling on ice

The weather, beautiful. Weather that we all dream about. I felt like I was in a magical world with magically changing seasons. All my senses were enjoying it. I went from listening to the crunch of the snow beneath my feet, to being happy about each new crocus blossom acting as the harbinger of spring, to smiling at the rays of sun caressing my face. Beauty all around, I don’t know what’s nicer to experience – is it walking across the white blanket of snow, or the sound of my foot stepping on browned leaves left behind when the snow melted away? An abundance of evergreen and deciduous trees, beautiful landscapes created by Mother Nature, using her skilled hands of an artist to create moss and knotweeds and drape it over the earth, the trees, the rocks.

Not a single hiker failed to express their joy at the icicles, which were proudly defying the sun despite melting, creating a beautiful ballad with the sounds of their melting, one droplet at a time. I heard all sorts of stories about the dark cave, which is yet another tourist attraction.

It’s a wonder to be a part of a hiking group. You’ll never get bored around people who love hiking. Hikers are cheerful people, full of positive energy.

No matter how sad you are, they will cheer you up, and they’ll always find a way to show you that your health is the most important thing, and that it’s the little things that feed big hearts. Numerous good and bad things, as well as anecdotes, marked this mountain march. They will be remembered and told again and again through the years. On the way to Mrezhichko, among the hikers, you could very often come across hikers named Daniela, or Blazhe.

Svetlana Darudova

Translator: Dragana Knežević