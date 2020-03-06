Six injured in suicide bombing near US embassy in Tunisia

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up on Friday near the US embassy in Tunis, the Interior Ministry said in a statement, leaving six people injured.

The two men targeted a security post across the street from the embassy on Friday morning. Five security personnel and one civilian were injured in the blast, the ministry added.

Witnesses have said earlier that a blast took place when a man blew himself up while riding a motorbike in the area around the embassy.

Shortly after, the embassy wrote on its Twitter account that emergency personnel were responding to the explosion and asked people to avoid the area.

The US embassy building is in the Tunisian capital’s Berges du Lac neighbourhood, where several embassies and businesses are located.

Security vehicles and personnel have surrounded the embassy area, witnesses said.

Photos posted on local news websites showed damaged vehicles on the road outside the embassy.