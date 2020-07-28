95 migrants found in three separate cases, three people detained

Skopje, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – Police have arrested three people on the suspicion of migrant smuggling, as a total of 95 migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq have been found in the vehicles they were driving.

On Monday evening, police officers from Strumica arrested a 25-year-old man from Veles at a local road to the Strumica village of Tri Vodi, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to MoI, the man was driving a Mercedes truck with Skopje register plates, in which 50 migrants were found during police control, including 33 from Bangladesh, 15 from Pakistan and two from Afghanistan. The man was detained and taken to the Strumica police station to face appropriate charges after police investigate the scene and full documentation on the case is provided.

In a separate incident on Monday evening along the Shtip-Radovish road, police officers have arrested a 30-year-old man from Skopje driving an Alfa Romeo vehicle with Sveti Nikole register plates, in which six migrants from Pakistan were found. The 30-year-old man had attempted to escape but was prevented. After police inspected the vehicle, the man and the migrants were handed over to the Sveti Nikole police station for further proceedings, the press release reads.

In addition, on July 27, police officers from Strumica arrested another man driving a vehicle with Kichevo register plates.

The man had attempted to escape but was prevented. Upon inspection of the vehicle, 39 migrants were found including 35 from Syria and four from Iraq. The migrants were taken to Gevgelija for further proceedings, while the man is facing criminal charges on the suspicion of migrant smuggling, the MoI said.