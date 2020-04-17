940 sailors test positive from French aircraft carrier group

Paris, 17 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The number of sailors from France’s aircraft carrier group to test positive for Covid-19 has risen to 940, a military medical official told senators in Paris on Friday.

The Charles de Gaulle, France’s only aircraft carrier, docked in Toulon on Sunday after an outbreak of the virus was suspected on board.

In total, 2,300 sailors have been tested, with 940 positive results, 645 negative, and the remainder still awaited, military health service director Maryline Gygax Genero told the Senate’s foreign affairs, defence and armed forces committee.

Some 500 sailors on the Charles de Gaulle had displayed symptoms, and 20 were still hospitalized, Gygax Genero said. Eight were receiving oxygen and one was in intensive care.

The military has ordered an investigation into how the disease arrived on board the Charles de Gaulle.

The carrier and its accompanying vessels were nearing the end of a three-month deployment that had taken them to the Eastern Mediterranean, the Atlantic Sea and the North Sea.

Attention is focusing on a port call in Brest, western France from March 13 to 16, when the coronavirus was already an issue of concern nationally. The country went into lockdown on March 17.

Investigative news site Mediapart has reported that sailors were allowed ashore in Brest to meet their families and no checks took place when they returned on board.