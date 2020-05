Skopje, 31 May 2020 (MIA) – Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 91 isolation orders and 78 people signed self-isolation statements, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev posted on Facebook Sunday.

In addition, no one was caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls.

673 people, the Minister wrote, were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.