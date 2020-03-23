81 coronavirus cases registered in Skopje

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – A total of 81 coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje. Some of the patients are hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, while others are being treated at home. There are no unknown coronavirus sources neither in North Macedonia, nor in Skopje, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a news conference Monday, in answer to a reporter’s question.

He added that coronavirus figures per municipalities will be published after electronic database information are analyzed.

New patients in Skopje, the Minister said, caught the virus from people in established clusters.

“There are no unknown coronavirus sources neither in North Macedonia, nor in Skopje. All of them have been accounted for,” Filipche said.

He underlined that some of the coronavirus patients from Skopje are hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, while others are being treated at home.

All patients, the Minister added, are being treated.

“All coronavirus patients are being treated. Whether they are hospitalized or treated at home depends on doctors’ decisions and the severity of their condition. We’ve copied this arrangement from the German model and will continue to implement it,” Filipche said.

He added that he discussed with the mayor the issue of overcrowded busses in Skopje.

“This issue is a result of the bus schedule changes due to the implementation of a 21:00-06:00 curfew. Appropriate measures have been taken to solve it. It should no longer be an issue tomorrow,” Filiphe said.

He underlined that citizens should not be stockpiling medicine, as supplies are plentiful.