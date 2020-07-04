“8 September” hospital denies existence of urgent surgeries waitlist

Skopje, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – There is no waiting list for urgent surgeries at Skopje City General Hospital “8 September”, hospital officials said in a press release Saturday.

All patients trying to schedule elective procedures are informed that the hospital currently operates under special conditions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Skopje City General Hospital ‘8 September’ denies allegations that have surfaced in the media regarding a waitlist for urgent surgical procedures. The hospital has been declared a COVID hospital by the Ministry of Health and remains committed to treatment of patients,” hospital director Hristijan Kostov said.