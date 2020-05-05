8 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 21 patients recover, 1 dies

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – Eight new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, one patient has died, while 21 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 8, Kumanovo – 6, Shtip – 1, Prilep – 2, Tetovo – 1, Veles – 1, Kochani – 1, and Makedonski Brod – 1.

A 59-year-old woman from Tetovo, who was put on a ventilator for 15 days, passed away at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje, the press release reads.

Eight people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Of these, in Skopje – 3, Bitola – 1, Veles – 4.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia to 1,526.

The total number of recovered patients is 1,013. Fatalities now stand at 86, whereas the number of active cases in the country is 427.

Of the 1,526 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, Skopje has 515, Kumanovo-401, Debar-51, Shtip-34, Prilep-159, Tetovo-90, Struga-67, Veles-81, Bitola-19, Ohrid-15, Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-17, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-5, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-9 (of whom 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-2, Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-2, Kratovo-1.

Over the past 24 hours, 185 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 79 through the Institute for Public Health, 3 through the Veterinary Faculty, 9 through Avicena lab, 33 through Biotek lab, 27 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 17 through Sistina and 17 through the MANU lab. A total of 17,544 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

11 new patients have been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. A total of 41 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. One patient is on ventilators, while 19 need oxygen support.

Four new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 14 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Four patients show severe symptoms, and three patients are put on ventilators.

A total of four patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the Bitola hospital. Two other coronavirus patients in the city are being treated for the infection at home.

In Shtip, four coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and three other patients are being treated at home.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 52 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Prilep, Veles, Kumanovo, Gostivar, and Tetovo, the press release reads.