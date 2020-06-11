70% of patients part of confirmed COVID-19 clusters, says Filipche

Skopje, 11 June 2020 (MIA) – Between 65 and 70 percent of COVID-19 patients are part of confirmed clusters that appear as a result of failure to comply with measures, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Thursday.

People, he underlined, continue to congregate in large groups despite the ban on mass gatherings.

“Health authorities condemn this behavior. People are getting sick because they haven’t been abiding by measures. Measures are clear. Group gatherings are banned and wearing face masks is compulsory,” the Minister said, adding that withholding information also poses an issue.

He stressed at the press conference that new clusters are connected to those that brought on the second coronavirus wave in the country.