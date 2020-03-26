7 servicemen to return from NATO-led mission in Afghanistan

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – Seven servicemen of North Macedonia’s Army, who have been taking part in the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, will return home on Friday.

They will board a Croatia Airlines flight, chartered by the Croatian government to return 11 Croatian servicemen engaged in the international mission in Afghanistan.

The Macedonian soldiers will be transported back home after landing tomorrow in the evening. “As soon as they arrive in the country, according to the recommendations of the government and the Health Ministry, they will be placed in 2-week quarantine, which is a mandatory measure for everyone returning to the country from abroad,” the Defense Ministry said.

Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Thursday thanked her Croatian counterpart Damir Krstičević for the cooperation and assistance in getting the Macedonian soldiers back. The health of the armed forces members is a top priority in these times, they concluded.

A group of soldiers of the country’s rotating NATO mission in Afghanistan will come back to North Macedonia early because NATO is reducing the number of its troops, including Turkey’s contingent in which North Macedonia is part of.

Photo from MIA’s archive