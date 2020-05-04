7 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 47 patients recover, one dies

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – Seven new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1 patient has died, while 47 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 9, Kumanovo – 9, Prilep – 8, Tetovo – 13, Ohrid – 1, Gostivar – 5, Kochani – 1, and Kriva Palanka – 1.

A 65-year-old man from Skopje, who was admitted for hospital treatment on April 27, passed away at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, the press release reads.

Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Of these, in Skopje – 1, Prilep – 1, Tetovo – 4, and Kratovo – 1.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia to 1,518.

The total number of recovered patients is 992. Fatalities now stand at 85, whereas the number of active cases in the country is 441.

Of the 1,518 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, Skopje has 512, Kumanovo-401, Debar-51, Shtip-34, Prilep-159, Tetovo-90, Struga-67, Veles-77, Bitola-19, Ohrid-15, Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-17, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-5, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-9 (of whom 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-2, Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-2, Kratovo-1.

Over the past 24 hours, 113 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 108 through the Institute for Public Health, and 5 through the MANU lab. A total of 17,359 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

Two new patients have been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. A total of 41 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. One patient is on ventilators, while 21 need oxygen support.

Three new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 24 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Three patients show severe symptoms, and five patients are put on ventilators.

A total of four patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the Bitola hospital. Two other coronavirus patients in the city are being treated for the infection at home.

In Shtip, four coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and four other patients are being treated at home.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 46 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Prilep, Veles, Kumanovo, Gostivar, and Tetovo.